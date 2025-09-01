Vaishno Devi, Char Dham, Hemkund — major pilgrimages on hold amid floods

Unrelenting rainfall and rising risk of landslides have forced authorities in both Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand to suspend some of India’s most significant religious pilgrimages, including the Char Dham Yatra, the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, and the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

The measures were taken in light of worsening weather alerts and growing safety concerns for lakhs of devotees.

In Uttarakhand, the government has officially suspended the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra until 5 September, following red and orange alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to officials, the decision was made proactively to avoid casualties amid forecasts of extremely heavy rain across the region.

“The decision was taken as a precautionary measure with extremely heavy rainfall forecast for the coming days,” said Vinay Shankar Pandey, secretary to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and commissioner of Garhwal Division.

The IMD has placed Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, and Haridwar under red alert for 2 September, while an orange alert has been issued for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and Bageshwar. Schools in several districts — including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Champawat — have been ordered shut.

At a high-level review, CM Dhami described the coming days as “challenging” and instructed authorities to maintain round-the-clock alertness. He also ordered strict monitoring of river levels at all times, citing increased landslide and flood risks.