IMD forecasts wetter September, warns of flash floods, landslides

India is likely to experience above-average rainfall in September, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), capping off a monsoon season already marked by intense rain-induced disasters in several regions.

In a statement released Sunday, the IMD forecast that September 2025's rainfall will exceed 109 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 167.9 mm, continuing a season that has already delivered higher-than-normal precipitation across much of the country.

The monsoon outlook suggests that most areas will receive normal to above-normal rainfall this month. However, pockets in the northeast and east, the extreme southern peninsular region, and some parts of northwest India are expected to fall below average in terms of rainfall.

During an online briefing, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra highlighted that intense rain may lead to landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand, while also disrupting life in south Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan.

"Many rivers originate in Uttarakhand. So, heavy rainfall means many rivers will be flooded and it will impact cities and towns downstream. So, we should keep this in mind," he said.

He also warned that heavy rain is anticipated in the upper catchment of the Mahanadi River in Chhattisgarh, potentially affecting downstream regions.