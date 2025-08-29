Rivers turn ferocious, dams overflow: Punjab battles worst floods in years

Only a few months ago, voices were raised declaring that Punjab would not get a single drop of water. Today, however, the situation is the exact opposite — floodwaters have engulfed the state. No region has been spared. Villages lie submerged, crops have been ruined, and normal life is in complete disarray as people everywhere pray for relief.

The warning signs became evident when reports of cloudbursts, flash floods, and heavy rainfall began pouring in from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Punjab lies at the foothills of these mountains, where numerous rivers — big, small, and seasonal — descend into its plains. These rivers are a source of fertility in normal times, but when they swell in fury, devastation follows, as is now being witnessed across Punjab.

At almost every point where these rivers enter Punjab, large dams and reservoirs have been constructed. During excessive rainfall, these dams quickly fill to capacity, creating the risk of collapse. To prevent such disasters, water is released, which often becomes the primary cause of floods downstream.