Punjab: Several districts under grip of floods; rescue operations intensified

Punjab remained in the grip of severe floods as villages across several districts continued to be inundated despite intensified rescue and relief operations by state and central agencies.

The worst-affected areas include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar. Officials said scores of residents were evacuated to safer places as rising waters from the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, swollen by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, inundated vast swathes of farmland and settlements.

Major rescue operations

In Gurdaspur’s Daburi, 381 students and 70 teachers stranded at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya were rescued by teams of the NDRF and BSF after floodwaters rose 4–5 feet inside the campus. The school principal has been served a notice for not sending children home despite a declared holiday.

In Pathankot, the Indian Air Force airlifted 60 irrigation officials who were deployed to open the gates of the Madhopur barrage. One officer remains missing. Officials confirmed that two gates of the Madhopur Headworks on the Ravi river have been damaged. On Tuesday, the flow at the barrage was 2 lakh cusecs, which has since reduced to 62,000 cusecs.