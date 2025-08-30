J&K: 11 killed as cloudburst and landslides ravage Reasi and Ramban

At least 11 people, including seven from one family, were killed in separate cloudburst and landslide incidents in the remote Reasi and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir, as the Union Territory reels from two weeks of relentless natural disasters.

Since 14 August, J&K has been battered by continuous cloudbursts and landslides, claiming 130 lives and injuring 140 people across the region. Thirty-two pilgrims remain missing. The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta Hills in Reasi has been suspended for the fifth consecutive day following a landslide earlier this week that killed 34 pilgrims halfway along the 12-km trek from Katra.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the devastating landslide in Reasi’s Bhadder village that claimed seven lives from a single family. Amid relentless heavy rains, he urged residents to remain alert, steer clear of vulnerable areas, and strictly follow safety advisories.

Abdullah has ordered district authorities and disaster management teams to conduct round-the-clock monitoring, swiftly evacuate those in high-risk zones, and ensure immediate relief reaches affected families. He also called on all departments to stay vigilant, coordinate seamlessly, and take every possible step to protect lives as the severe weather continues.