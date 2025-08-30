J&K: 11 killed as cloudburst and landslides ravage Reasi and Ramban
Omar Abdullah urges residents to remain alert, steer clear of vulnerable areas, and strictly follow safety advisories
At least 11 people, including seven from one family, were killed in separate cloudburst and landslide incidents in the remote Reasi and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir, as the Union Territory reels from two weeks of relentless natural disasters.
Since 14 August, J&K has been battered by continuous cloudbursts and landslides, claiming 130 lives and injuring 140 people across the region. Thirty-two pilgrims remain missing. The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta Hills in Reasi has been suspended for the fifth consecutive day following a landslide earlier this week that killed 34 pilgrims halfway along the 12-km trek from Katra.
Chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the devastating landslide in Reasi’s Bhadder village that claimed seven lives from a single family. Amid relentless heavy rains, he urged residents to remain alert, steer clear of vulnerable areas, and strictly follow safety advisories.
Abdullah has ordered district authorities and disaster management teams to conduct round-the-clock monitoring, swiftly evacuate those in high-risk zones, and ensure immediate relief reaches affected families. He also called on all departments to stay vigilant, coordinate seamlessly, and take every possible step to protect lives as the severe weather continues.
Reasi tragedy:
Early Saturday, a landslide flattened a house in Badder village, Reasi district, killing seven members of the same family. The deceased were identified as Nazir Ahmad (38), his wife Wazira Begum (35), and their children Bilal Ahmed (13), Mohd Mustafa (11), Mohd Adil (8), Mohd Mubarak (6), and Mohd Wasim (5). Nazir and his family were asleep when the house, located on a hill slope, was buried under debris. Locals initially searched the site before police teams retrieved the bodies.
Ramban disaster:
In Ramban district, a cloudburst struck the mountainous Rajgarh area around 11:30 pm on Friday, damaging two houses and a school, and triggering flash floods. Four people died: Ashwani Sharma (24), his brother Dwarka Nath (55), niece Virta Devi (26), and guest Om Raj (38). Sharma’s sister-in-law, Bidya Devi (55), is still missing. Rescuers, including local volunteers, police, and the SDRF, recovered the bodies after a strenuous search.
“The cloudburst created a fast-flowing stream that swept away houses, a cowshed, and the school building,” said local resident Ajay Kumar. He praised the district administration and local volunteers for their rapid response.
Officials, including deputy commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan and SSP Arun Gupta, are overseeing rescue and relief operations. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid risk-prone areas, while instructing government departments to maintain close coordination to protect lives amid ongoing heavy rains.
Union minister Jitendra Singh, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, and former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed grief over the loss of lives and assured affected families of all possible support.
The meteorological department recorded 51.6 mm rainfall in Bhaderwah (Doda district), 42 mm in Katra, 32 mm in Kathua, and 16.8 mm in Batote-Ramban by 8:30 am on Saturday. Forecasts warn of moderate to heavy rain with brief intense showers across Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Samba, and Udhampur till evening, with potential flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.
