Life hit in Jammu; Srinagar highway shut for 5th day, rail traffic halted

Life across Jammu division remained severely disrupted for the fifth straight day on Saturday, 30 August, as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway stayed shut following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and flash floods on 26 August. Rail services also remain suspended, with officials cautioning that full restoration may take weeks.

Meanwhile, 10 people were killed and three reported missing after a landslide and cloudburst struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi and Ramban districts overnight.

Officials said seven people lost their lives when a landslide flattened a house in Reasi’s Mahore area following heavy overnight rains on Friday.

"Among the seven dead are a couple and their five children. Heavy rain in the Badder village of Mahore in Reasi triggered the landslide. A rescue operation is underway. A massive landslide occurred at Mahore village, where a temporary dwelling (Kacha House) was hit. In this incident, seven people have died," they said.

The deceased family members have been identified as Nazir Ahmed, 38, resident of Baddar village, Mahore, Wazira Begum, 35, and their children Bilal Ahmed, 13, Mohd Mustafa, 11, Mohd Adil, eight, Mohd Mubarak, six and Mohd Wasim, five.

More than 2,000 vehicles are stranded on the 270-km highway, which is blocked at several stretches between Jakhani and Chenani in Udhampur. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Saloni Rai said restoration work was underway and the road could reopen by Saturday evening. For now, no traffic is being allowed on the route.