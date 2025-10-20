IMD issues cyclone alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, heavy rainfall expected

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and lightning are likely to affect one or two places across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from 21 to 23 October. Similar conditions are expected to continue on 24 and 25 October.

Squally weather with surface wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is predicted over the Andaman Sea between 22 and 23 October. The IMD has warned that sea conditions will remain rough over the next five days and advised fishermen not to venture into waters along or off the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar coasts until 24 October.

The administration has cautioned boat owners, island residents, and tourists to exercise extreme vigilance due to the possibility of high waves. Recreational activities at sea should be conducted with caution, and the public has been urged to adhere strictly to safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

With PTI inputs