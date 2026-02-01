“We didn’t pay for fish, now we worry about jobs”

The tribes are presented to tourists as exotic curiosities, the activists say with disgust. If they refuse to oblige, mainland settlers are dressed up as Jarawas and made to dance at the airport to welcome visitors. Jarawas, who for centuries had no interaction with the outside world, have been taught to wear clothes and forced to beg for money, alcohol and even betel leaves.

The ‘mission’ to ‘civilise’ the tribes has radically altered their lifestyle. “Earlier we never needed money,” says an ‘educated’ woman from the Great Nicobarese tribe. “We did not pay for fish, forest produce or coconut. Now we worry about money and jobs.” What is worse, she adds, is that there are no jobs. Children are refusing to attend school questioning the need for education when educated adults sit at home. “We have always been calm, peace-loving people; anger was alien to us, but now many of us get angry,” she says.

Activists recall the efforts by officials to enrol the Shompen as voters. The Shompen, they say, have no concept of nation states, leave alone politics or political parties. UNESCO estimates their population at around 200, and even today there is little clarity on their numbers or location. “Yet we are hell-bent on delivering development to people we barely understand,” says one activist.

The southernmost island of the Nicobar archipelago, the Great Nicobar Biosphere reserve alone spans over 103,000 hectares of tropical evergreen forest and is home to nearly 650 plant species and more than 1,800 animal species, many of them endemic.

The government argues that the project is strategically vital. Great Nicobar is located near major international shipping routes. Its proximity to the Malacca Strait is frequently cited. A naval presence already exists here and ex-servicemen have been resettled in parts of the islands. Critics do not deny the strategic considerations but ask why the government is not keen on port expansion in Chennai or Visakhapatnam.

Environmental concerns remain central. While the government claims that fewer than one million trees will be felled, activists estimate the figure to be six or seven times higher. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands—a cluster of 572 islands—were recognised by UNESCO in 2013 under its Man and Biosphere Programme.

The project also plans to increase the population of the Nicobar islands from an estimated 8,000 tribespeople to over half a million. Activists describe this as cultural genocide with a devastating effect on the health, language and culture of the tribespeople. The Tribal Council suggested that development be allowed outside the tribal habitation, but this has been ignored.

Even worse, the environmental damage in Great Nicobar is supposed to be ‘compensated’ with afforestation in Haryana or Madhya Pradesh! This obviously makes no sense to communities whose livelihoods depend on their coconut groves, pandanus trees and forest produce and fruits or whose lands hold graves and sacred places. But faced with the might of a marauding state and powerful corporate interests, they are left with little room to resist.