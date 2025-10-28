Specious argument: Congress on Amit Shah’s defence of Great Nicobar Project

The Congress on Tuesday, 28 October criticised Union home minister Amit Shah’s remarks defending the Great Nicobar Island Development Project, describing his claim that the project would boost India’s maritime trade as a "specious argument" that ignores the "devastating ecological and social impacts" of the plan.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) and former Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh said despite repeated warnings from environmentalists, the government continues to "brazenly bulldoze the project through due process".

“The Union Home Minister has unsurprisingly got involved in the debate on the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, saying it will boost India’s maritime trade. As several experts have identified, this is a specious argument,” Ramesh said in a statement. “He completely ignores the project’s devastating ecological and social impacts that are beyond doubt.”

Ramesh’s remarks came a day after over 70 scientists, conservationists, and former bureaucrats wrote to environment minister Bhupender Yadav, warning that the holistic development of Great Nicobar Project may cause "grave and irreversible" damage to the island’s fragile ecosystem and its indigenous inhabitants — the Nicobarese and Shompen tribes.

The signatories described the project as an exploitative commercial proposal wrongly labelled as a strategic defence initiative.

“It is disingenuous to label what is essentially a commercial project as a strategic one and invoke national security whenever questions on the project are raised,” the letter said.