Modi govt ‘manipulated’ Great Nicobar maps to push mega port, alleges Ramesh

In a startling revelation that casts fresh scrutiny on the Great Nicobar Mega Infrastructure Project, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Narendra Modi government of manipulating official maps to clear the way for one of India’s most ambitious port developments.

According to Ramesh, the changes in the cartographic record represent not a scientific update, but a bureaucratic sleight of hand designed to bypass environmental safeguards.

"Another day, another revelation of how the Modi government has bulldozed the Great Nicobar Mega Infra Project through due process. Now we learn that official maps of the island have been airbrushed to remove corals from the map," said Ramesh in a post on X.

The controversy revolves around the southern and western coasts of Great Nicobar Island, particularly Galathea Bay, the proposed site for an international container transshipment terminal.

Maps from 2020 clearly marked these areas as home to extensive coral reefs, while almost the entire island was designated CRZ-IA — a coastal regulation zone where construction of ports and other large-scale infrastructure is strictly prohibited.