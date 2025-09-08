Great Nicobar Project a “grave misadventure, trampling tribal rights; mockery of legal process”: Sonia

“Ultimately, the Shompen will find themselves cut off from their ancestral lands and unable to sustain their social and economic existence,” Gandhi wrote.

She alleged that the government had bypassed essential processes meant to safeguard tribal interests — with neither the Tribal Councils of Great and Little Nicobar nor the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (a constitutional body under Article 338-A) meaningfully consulted before approving the project.

Moreover, she pointed out that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the local Tribal Council, which had initially been obtained, was later revoked — with the council claiming they were rushed into signing without obtaining a full understanding. And the government continues to disregard this, rather than engage the community in fresh dialogue.

“Our collective conscience cannot, and must not, stay silent when the very survival of the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes is at stake,” Gandhi wrote, “We must raise our voice against this travesty of justice and this betrayal of our national values.”

Environmental threats and legal breaches

The Congress leader reserved her strongest words for the environmental damage she said the project would unleash. The island, which forms part of a UNESCO-designated biosphere reserve, is home to dense forests, coral reefs, nesting grounds to endangered turtles, and several rare and endemic species, including the Nicobar long-tailed macaque.

She warned that the plan to cut down 8,50,000 trees across 15 per cent of the island’s total land would be disastrous for the delicate ecosystem.

“The environmental devastation is hard to even imagine,” she wrote. “The island’s ancient rainforest – rich, undisturbed and deeply connected to the lives of its tribal inhabitants – is set to be destroyed.”

Gandhi described the compensatory afforestation plan as a “farce”, noting that the authorities have proposed planting trees in Haryana, a state far removed from the island’s coastal ecology.