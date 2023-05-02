Vulnerable Nicobarese and Shompen tribes of the Great Nicobar Island at risk from new port

Dear Chairperson and Members of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes,

We are a group of former civil servants of the All India and Central Services who have worked with the Central and State Governments in the course of our careers. Both as individuals and as a group, we believe in impartiality, neutrality and commitment to the Constitution of India. We do not owe allegiance to any political party.

On 27 Jan 2023, we had written an open letter to the President of India on the proposed port and container terminal on the island of Great Nicobar that will virtually destroy the unique ecology of this island and the habitat of vulnerable tribal groups. But neither our letter, nor the very many others written by other individuals and groups, about the flaws in the environment and forest clearances, seem to have had any effect in making the Government of India re-examine the project. It is only very recently that the National Green Tribunal has ordered a closer look at some of the environmental issues raised.

We write today, not about the environmental and ecological destruction that the project is likely to wreak, but about the fate of the two groups of tribal people that the island of Great Nicobar harbours, viz., the Shompen, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group who stand to lose much of their traditional forest foraging grounds, and the southern Great Nicobarese, a Scheduled Tribe, who have already been badly affected by the tsunami of 2004, having had to move out from their ancestral villages and be resettled closer to the administrative hub of the island. The project will be extremely detrimental to both these groups: hence, this letter to you.

According to the timeline of events as learnt by us, on 12 Aug 2021, the Directorate of Tribal Welfare, A & N islands, a body meant to protect the rights of the tribal communities and to ensure that the various regulations and policies are implemented, issued an undertaking that any exemptions from the regulations, laws and policies required for the project would be obtained by it, thereby violating the very objective of the Directorate. A year later, on 12 August 2022, a special Gram Sabha meeting was held in which it was decided that part of the tribal reserve land within the boundaries of the island would be diverted for the “holistic development of Great Nicobar” and another portion of land, outside the current tribal reserve, and on a different part of the island, would be added to the tribal reserve. We are unaware of any provision in the law which allows such a switch to be done; and all this without the willingness of the tribal groups concerned. Four days later, on 16 August, the NOC for the diversion of tribal reserve land was signed by the BDO, the Pramukh, Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti representative (AAJVS) (for the Shompen), and the Chairman of the Tribal Council (for the Nicobarese). On 25 August 2022 the Nicobarese, having become aware that the land that was agreed to be diverted was their own former ancestral home lands, wrote to the Lieutenant Governor requesting for relocation to their pre-tsunami villages of Chingenh and Pulo Babhi (this area was now the proposed site for the port and the airport of the project). On 23 Sept 2022, a meeting chaired by the DC Nicobar was held with the Tribal Council to discuss the matter of their relocation. The officers again tried to persuade the Nicobarese not to insist on going back, with the promise of making available all facilities at their current resettlement sites. But the Tribal Council stuck to their stand. Therefore, another meeting was proposed to be held by the officers. This meeting was, however, never held.