The great misadventure in the Nicobar islands

“Trees with nesting holes of endemic owls to be identified and geo-tagged with help from SACON. Such trees shall be safeguarded, as far as possible.”

--

On November 11, 2022, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) granted its final environmental clearance (EC) to a mega infrastructure project euphemistically titled ‘Holistic Development of Great Nicobar Island’. It marked the culmination of a roughly two-year process for the project, which will be implemented over the next three decades in the ecologically rich and geologically volatile Great Nicobar Island, the southernmost in the Andaman and Nicobar chain.

The quote above is one of the many conditions laid out in the clearance letter for this Rs 72,000 crore project that has been piloted by the NITI Aayog and will be implemented by the Port Blair-based Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation.

The plan’s centrepiece is a Rs 40,000 crore transshipment port to be constructed at Galathea Bay, a prime nesting site of the Giant leatherback turtle. Other components include an airport, a powerplant, and a greenfield township spread over 160 sq km of land, including 130 sq km of primary forest.

Covering roughly 18 per cent of the 910 sq km island, this is a mega project unlike any seen in India. Great Nicobar is important for multiple reasons—it is a rich repository of biodiversity and endemism, was declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 2013, has two large national parks, is protected as a tribal reserve for the indigenous Shompen and Nicobarese communities, and is also located in the world’s most seismically volatile zone.