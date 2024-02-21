Will India's megaproject sink the Great Nicobar Island?

The Indian government is planning to invest $9 billion (€ 8.38 billion) to transform India's Great Nicobar island into a massive military and trade hub. But the plans have raised concerns among environmentalists, scientists and civil society organizations who believe the megaproject will ruin the unique ecology of the remote region.

Beyond ecological concerns, many fear the impact on indigenous communities — especially the Shompen people, a hunter-gatherer community who have lived on the Great Nicobar for thousands of years with very little contact with outsiders.

India's eastern outpost

Indian officials say that plans to develop the Great Nicobar have been fueled by China's growing assertiveness in the Indian Ocean and that the island's strategic position makes it vital for security and trade.

The island is located some 1,800 kilometers (1,120 miles) east of India's mainland, close to Indonesia's Sumatra and only hundreds of kilometers away from Myanmar, Thailand, and Malaysia. It currently has around 8,000 residents.

The plans approved by the Indian government envisage an international container terminal, a dual-use airport for military and civilian purposes, a gas, diesel, and solar-based power plant, and a greenfield township, all of which are planned on this island spreading over 1,000 square kilometers. These developments would also boost the island's population into hundreds of thousands.

The authorities point out that the port, set to dominate the island's Galathea Bay, will flourish due to being close to one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, the Malacca Strait.

And the plans are proceeding at speed — the government has managed to secure many approvals, clearances, exemptions, and de-notifications in the last three years, with some praising the project as the creation of India's own "Hong Kong" at Great Nicobar.

India's minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, told the press the government had no second thoughts about pushing ahead with the island's development.

"It is true that different stakeholders have raised environmental concerns, but those have been clearly addressed," Sonowal said.