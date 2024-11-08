PM pushing Great Nicobar project despite evidence of disastrous ecological impact: Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "pushing" the Great Nicobar Integrated Development Project aggressively in the face of clear and mounting evidence of its "disastrous" ecological and humanitarian impacts.

Ramesh, who is also a former Union environment minister, has been asserting that the present design of the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project "endangers ecology" in a "needlessly unacceptable manner", calling for the project to be paused and reviewed.

Citing a mini-essay on the Great Nicobar Integrated Development Project by a journalist, Ramesh said, "The non-biological PM is pushing this project aggressively in the face of clear and mounting evidence of its disastrous ecological and humanitarian impacts."