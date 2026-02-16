'Deeply disappointing': Congress on NGT clearing Great Nicobar project

The Congress on Monday described the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) decision to clear the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project as “deeply disappointing”, warning that the development poses serious and irreversible ecological risks despite regulatory safeguards cited by the tribunal.

A six-member special bench of the NGT reportedly disposed of petitions challenging the project, observing that it found “no good ground to interfere” with the environmental clearance granted to the proposal, as “adequate safeguards” had been built into the approval process.

The project — formally known as the Great Nicobar Island Development Project — is being spearheaded by the NITI Aayog and implemented by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation. It envisions transforming the southernmost island of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago into a strategic transshipment port, greenfield international airport, power plant and township, with an estimated investment exceeding Rs 70,000 crore.

Critics, however, have consistently flagged concerns over large-scale forest diversion — including in ecologically fragile coastal and rainforest zones — potential damage to coral reefs and nesting habitats, and the project’s impact on the island’s indigenous communities, particularly the Shompen tribe, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the tribunal’s order overlooked “clear evidence” of long-term environmental harm. “The decision of the National Green Tribunal giving its approval to the Great Nicobar project is deeply disappointing. There is clear evidence that the project will have disastrous ecological impacts,” he said in a post on X.