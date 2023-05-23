3 arrested in UP, 13 turtles recovered

"A total of 13 live turtles of protected species were recovered. The accused have been taken into custody. Further probe underway," said, Atul Kant Shukla, Divisional Director Forest, Etawah.



In February this year, acting on a tip-off, Railway Protection Force personnel recovered 150 turtles from a sleeper class bogie of the North East Express in Uttar Pradesh's Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction and detained nine people in this connection.



The turtles were being taken from the Sangam coast of Prayagraj to Katihar in Bihar to be sold in villages there.