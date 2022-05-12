Asani impact: Olive Ridley turtle eggs perish in Ganjam

Nayak, who visited the nesting site on Wednesday, said the forest department will be able to provide the number of Olive Ridley turtle eggs lost due to Cyclone Asani only after the review meeting to be held on May 14.



He said several damaged eggs were seen lying on the beach, which was lashed by high tidal waves since the last two days when the sea was very rough.



Since the sea condition was rough due to the cyclonic storm during the period, the DFO feared that more eggs might have been damaged. Moreover, the eggs cannot survive in the sea if they are washed away, the DFO said.



A female Olive Ridley turtle buries her eggs in sand pits in the beach after laying them.



Though there were sporadic sighting of hatchlings emerging in the mass nesting sites for the last few days, the forest officials expected that the baby turtles might emerge in large numbers from the pits of the rookery in the next one week.



The eggs generally hatch after 40 to 45 days of nesting.



Last year, the mass nesting of the turtles could not take place in the Rushikulya river mouth due unknown reasons.



"This time, we are expecting more baby turtles to emerge in the rookery as a record number of female turtles laid eggs," said Rabindra Nath Sahu, secretary, Ganjam district turtle protection committee.