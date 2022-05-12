IMD predictions go wrong on 'Asani' as it fizzles out early

Right from the day a Low Pressure Area had formed near Andaman and Nicobar Islands last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had been predicting its track towards northwestwards and also intensity, which included its possible skirting the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast and then re-curving towards north-northeast.

Even on Wednesday morning, when the Cyclone was losing steam and IMD had predicted that it will weaken into Deep Depression (a system that brings in heavy rainfall), it had said: "It is very likely to move nearly northwards for the next few hours and re-curve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening on Wednesday and emerge into west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coasts by tonight. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Depression by Thursday morning."