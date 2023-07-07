50 killed in rain-related incidents across Pakistan in the last few days

Torrential rains in Pakistan have killed at least 50 people and injured 87 others while damaging scores of residential properties in the past few days, the country's disaster management agency said on Friday.

The pre-monsoon rains began in the last week of June and have continued at short intervals across the country, bringing floods in Balochistan province and affecting traffic on the highways in the province.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan's largest province of Punjab has been badly hit where 34 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents, followed by 10 deaths in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, five in Balochistan, and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.