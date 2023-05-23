91 per cent deaths of preterm babies in low middle income countries related to air pollution: UN Report

High income countries make the greatest contribution to climate change but the people who have contributed least to the crisis are the most hit, with 91 per cent deaths of preterm babies related to air pollution occurring in low and middle income nations, says a report by UN agencies.

The recently released 'Born Too Soon: Decade of Action on Preterm Birth' report by WHO, UNICEF and Partnership for Maternal New Born and Child Health highlights myriad impacts of climate change—both direct and indirecton pregnancy resulting in stillbirths, preterm birth and small for gestational age.

Climate change impacts pregnancy through heat exposure, storms, floods, drought, wildfires and air pollution besides in terms of food insecurity, water or food borne diseases, vector borne diseases, migration, conflict and health system resilience, according to experts.

The report suggested more investment is needed to specifically mitigate risks and to increase focus on women and babies in policies and programmes addressing the climate emergency.