97% sanitation workers, 95% waster-pickers, 82% security guards exposed to air pollution: Study

"Training on gargling after duty hours to effectively remove dust particles from nasal and throat cavities should be conducted. Hand and face washing facilities near place of work should be mandated and heated bottles should be provided during winters to reduce open burning," the study said.



For pollution management, it further suggested that sanitary inspectors should be delegated power to report and fine waste burning and usage of mechanised sweepers on larger arterial roads.



To limit exposure to pollution, the study suggested, work shifts should be changed during hazardous AQI. "All resting places should be engineered at levels above the tail-pipe level of SUVs and there should be annual health check-ups as well," it added.