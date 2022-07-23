No environmental clearance needed for border roads projects: A step towards destruction of our biodiversity

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change continues its lethal war on environment, through notifications, amendments and office memorandums. It has even exempted highways located 100 kilometers inside from international borders and Line of Control from obtaining prior environmental clearance, citing strategic importance and defence installations. What the ministry is sidelining is the importance of these eco-fragile areas which are highly eco-sensitive and need to be preserved. Instead, terming them as "strategically important", the Modi government is completing its dream projects, such as the Char-Dham Highway.

The Char-Dham Highway suddenly acquired strategic importance when green groups, environmentalists, civil societies and geologists fiercely opposed it and the Supreme Court ordered it not to exceed the width of 5.5 metres. The Ministry of Defence said the highway will be used for transportation of missile launchers and other defence equipments. The Government then appealed to the top court to approve its planned width of 10 metres.