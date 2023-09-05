Aerosol formation by blizzards contribute to Arctic warming, study finds

Fine sea salt aerosols produced under blizzardy conditions has been found to contribute to Arctic warming, according to new research published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The sea salt aerosols thus produced account for 30 per cent of all the aerosols in the Arctic, the study found.

Fine sea salt aerosols, which refer to the suspended sea salt particles in the air, are good for forming clouds, which trap the heat emitted by Earth and contribute to warming, the research team from Washington University, US, said in their study.

"Considering the absence of sunlight in the winter and spring Arctic, these clouds have the capacity to trap surface long-wave radiation, thereby significantly warming the Arctic surface," said Jian Wang, professor of energy, environmental & chemical engineering, who led the team.

In the central Arctic, the coldest winter nights are the clearest, when heat from Earth can escape into space unimpeded.