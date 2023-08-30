Climate change exacerbates both conflict and poverty: IMF

Fragile countries, and those impacted most by conflict, are already being unevenly hit by the effects of climate change and are less able than other countries to mitigate those impacts, according to a report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on 30 August.

Fragile and conflict-affected states, referred to by the report as FCS, are those countries whose location and dependence on agriculture make them most vulnerable to extreme weather.

They are also some of the most prone to conflict, which in turn hinders their ability to recover from disruptive weather events that, according to the IMF, have happened on average once every four years in these countries since 1980.

This situation is only expected to get worse and temperatures continue to rise. By 2040, the FCS will see around two months of temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius, compared to just 15 days of high temperatures expected for other countries.