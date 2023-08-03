Climate change impact on Great Barrier Reef may become irreversible: Report

An Australian government commissioned report on Thursday revealed that the impacts of climate change on the iconic Great Barrier Reef could become irreversible within decades.

The report, published by the Australian Academy of Science (AAS) assessed the possible futures of the Great Barrier Reef under different emissions scenarios, reports Xinhua news agency.

It concluded that by 2050 the damage to the world's largest coral reef could be irreparable regardless of whether global carbon emissions stabilise or not.

The report was ordered by the federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, which engaged the AAS to hold three expert roundtables on climate impacts on the Great Barrier Reef, interventions and the reef's future.