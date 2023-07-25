Current heat almost impossible without climate change: study

What did the researchers say?

Because of the warming climate, severe heat waves like the current ones can now be expected approximately once every 15 years in North America, every 10 years in Southern Europe and every five years in China, the researchers said.

If the global temperature rises by 2 C (3.6 F) above pre-industrial levels, as could be the case if humans fail to rein in greenhouse gas emissions, they will occur every two to five years by around 2050, they said.

The heat waves have also been hotter than they would have been without climate change, according to the study.

Climate change has made the heat wave in Southern Europe 2.5 C hotter, the one in the US and Mexico 3.6 C hotter and the one in China 1 C hotter, the study said.

Only the heat wave in China could have statistically occurred without global warming, the data used in the study showed, but was still made 50 times more likely by climate change.