Climate change may increase chances of drought in London, Delhi, and other cities

Lethal heatwaves have broken records across Europe and Asia, and more than a 100 million people were under a severe heat warning in the US.

These are among the kinds of climactic events highlighted by a Christian Aid report which showed how the climate crisis is increasing the severity of drought in 10 of the world’s major cities.

Despite covering more than 70 per cent of the earth’s surface, only three per cent of the world’s water is suitable for drinking. Of this fresh water, 70 per cent is locked in glaciers and ice caps. Less than 0.01 per cent of all fresh water worldwide is available for human use in lakes, rivers and reservoirs.

Despite this, Christian Aid analysis shows global water use grew at more than twice the rate of population increase over the course of the 20th century.