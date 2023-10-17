Aerosols heating up Himalayan climate, accelerating retreat of glaciers: study

Aerosols are heating up the Himalayan climate and contributing significantly to the accelerated retreat of the glaciers and changes in the precipitation patterns over the Hindu Kush-Himalaya-Tibetan Plateau (HKHTP) region, researchers said.

Aerosols alone account for more than half of the total warming of the region's lower atmosphere, with the remainder coming from greenhouse gases, the researchers from the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, and Helmholtz Centre Potsdam and the University of Leipzig, Germany found in a joint study.

According to the study, aerosols will likely remain a key factor driving climate change over the region.

The researchers observed the concentrations of aerosols and the the amount of heat absorbed (radiative forcing) across several locations in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP), the Himalayan foothills and the Tibetan Plateau.

These are "relatively poorly studied regions with several sensitive ecosystems of global importance, as well as highly vulnerable large populations," they wrote in their study.

Pointing out that the current climate models significantly underestimate aerosol-induced heating, efficiency and warming in the HKHTP region, the researchers called for a more realistic representation of aerosol properties.

These findings have been published in the journal Science of The Total Environment.

The Indo-Gangetic Plain covers parts of Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Nepal and is a densely populated and an industrialised South Asian region.

This region is heavily polluted, the scientists confirmed by determining the aerosol optical depth (AOD) to be over 0.3 at all of their observation sites. AOD is widely used to assess the extent of air pollution with a value of less than 0.1 indicating a crystal clear sky with maximum visibility and a value of 1 indicating very hazy conditions.