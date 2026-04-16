After SC rap, MP bans Chambal sand mining, fuel sale to unregistered vehicles

The Morena administration in Madhya Pradesh has imposed a complete ban on sand mining and transportation from the Chambal River and barred the sale of fuel to unregistered vehicles, days after the Supreme Court of India pulled up the state government over rampant illegal mining.

The sweeping restrictions were announced following a task force meeting chaired by in-charge collector Kamlesh Kumar Bhargav and came into immediate effect.

Mining, transport completely banned

Officials said no sand excavation or transportation from the Chambal River will be permitted “under any circumstances”.

To enforce the ban:

Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force (SAF) personnel have been deployed at key locations including Rajghat, Bhanu, Deora and Skarda canal trisection

Round-the-clock monitoring has been ordered to curb illegal mining, storage and transport

Vehicles involved in violations will be seized, with provisions for confiscation and early auction

Bhargav, along with Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh, conducted joint inspections at identified hotspots along the river, reviewing enforcement strategy with police, mining and forest department officials.