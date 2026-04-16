After SC rap, MP bans Chambal sand mining, fuel sale to unregistered vehicles
Morena administration orders crackdown on illegal mining; SAF deployed for round-the-clock vigil
The Morena administration in Madhya Pradesh has imposed a complete ban on sand mining and transportation from the Chambal River and barred the sale of fuel to unregistered vehicles, days after the Supreme Court of India pulled up the state government over rampant illegal mining.
The sweeping restrictions were announced following a task force meeting chaired by in-charge collector Kamlesh Kumar Bhargav and came into immediate effect.
Mining, transport completely banned
Officials said no sand excavation or transportation from the Chambal River will be permitted “under any circumstances”.
To enforce the ban:
Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force (SAF) personnel have been deployed at key locations including Rajghat, Bhanu, Deora and Skarda canal trisection
Round-the-clock monitoring has been ordered to curb illegal mining, storage and transport
Vehicles involved in violations will be seized, with provisions for confiscation and early auction
Bhargav, along with Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh, conducted joint inspections at identified hotspots along the river, reviewing enforcement strategy with police, mining and forest department officials.
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Fuel ban to target illegal operations
In a parallel move, the administration has barred petrol pumps from supplying petrol, diesel or CNG to vehicles without registration.
Officials said the measure aims to curb crimes involving unregistered vehicles, which often evade identification and hinder investigations.
Violations by fuel station operators will invite legal action under relevant provisions.
The directives will remain effective from 15 April to 14 June under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Supreme Court’s sharp remarks
The action follows strong observations by the Supreme Court on 13 April while hearing a suo motu case on illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta termed the situation “shocking” and indicative of a “failure” of the state government.
“They are digging up the bridge and if the bridge falls, who will be responsible? The photographs are self-explanatory. Forest officials are run over by sand mafias and the foundation of a bridge is dug. This is an absolutely shocking state of affairs,” the bench observed.
“Either the state government has failed to control the illegal sand mining or it is in connivance,” it added.
The court was hearing a suo motu matter titled In Re: Illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threat to endangered aquatic wildlife, highlighting concerns over environmental damage and threats to biodiversity.
The Chambal region is known for its fragile ecosystem and endangered species, making illegal mining a persistent concern for both environmental and law enforcement authorities.
The latest crackdown signals an attempt by the district administration to respond to judicial scrutiny and curb organised illegal mining activities in the region.