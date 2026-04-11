Meet the ‘modern dacoits’ of Chambal

The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has sanctioned more than 1,500 projects in the past 10 years, with a 280 per cent surge in approvals in 2023-24 alone. Most of these projects are located inside or in close proximity of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, leading to the diversion of more than two lakh hectares of forest for non-forest use.

The creeping acquisition of India’s forest wealth for sundry ‘development’ activities is so commonplace it doesn’t shock anyone. Nor does it make screaming media headlines. So, when the Rajasthan government denotified 732 hectares of the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary (NCGS) in late December 2025, there was no outrage. But on 2 April, the Supreme Court intervened and put a stay on the denotification.

The Chambal sanctuary is India’s only tri-state (Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh) riverine sanctuary spanning some 600 km of the Chambal river, offering refuge to nearly 75 per cent of the global gharial population.

The gharial (Gavialis gangeticus) is rated ‘Critically Endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It relies on the solid sandbanks, clean water and steady river flows of this region, its natural habitat, to breed and survive. The December denotification put this fragile ecosystem at grave risk. It was endorsed by the Union government and approved by the NBWL, which is headed by the prime minister.

While the Rajasthan government argues the move will not dismantle the gharial habitat, conservationists point out that it is vulnerable to rampant sand mining and increased human intrusion. The presence of solid sandbanks is critical for the gharials to nest, and any disturbance to this riverine environment threatens their survival.

At a recent event on the Chambal riverfront in Kota, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla proudly announced that long-held demands for a Chambal river cruise would finally be fulfilled, dismissing ecological concerns as secondary to ‘development’ and people’s demands.