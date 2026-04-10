Milk or ‘poison’ in the river: Religious extremism and assault on ecology

The Narmada — often hailed as the lifeline of central India — is currently fighting for its sanctity and survival. A nationwide debate has erupted following the dumping of tankers carrying 11,000 litres of milk into the river as part of a religious consecration.

The 21-day religious ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district — barely 40 km from state capital Bhopal — saw huge quantities of havan samagri and coconuts being offered to the ‘holy’ fire by the thousands of devotees who attended it.

As per Hindu mythology, the Satdev area is believed to be the tapobhumi (land of penance) of the sapt rishis (seven sages), where Lord Shiva is said to have manifested in the form of Pataleshwar Mahadev. Consequently, large-scale rituals are frequently organised here.

The Narmada — which originates in Amarkantak — is already facing challenges due to rampant sand mining, the destruction of the dense forests lining its banks, and the discharge of chemical waste from industrial factories situated along its course. The environmental impact on the river is devastating and far-reaching. The latest incident is akin to introducing a 'biological poison' into the river. It also

Milk is a complex organic substance containing substantial quantities of proteins, fats and sugars (lactose). When thousands of litres are released into a river, it causes an unprecedented surge in Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD). As the bacteria present in the water begin to decompose this massive organic load, they rapidly consume the dissolved oxygen within the water. The sudden depletion of oxygen in turn creates a state of hypoxia for the river's aquatic life, causing fish and other microorganisms to suffocate and die within hours.