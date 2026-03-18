Two videos, two responses: Ganga ‘sentiment’ vs pollution in Varanasi

Two viral videos from Varanasi, barely months apart, have triggered sharply divergent state responses — laying bare an uncomfortable contrast in how law, sentiment and environmental accountability intersect on the banks of the Ganga.

In the latest incident, reported this week, 14 Muslim youths were arrested after a video surfaced showing them holding an iftar gathering on a boat in the river. The footage allegedly showed non-vegetarian food being consumed and leftovers, including bones, being discarded into the water.

Police moved swiftly. An FIR was registered, invoking provisions related to hurting religious sentiments, defiling a place of worship, and pollution. The arrests followed quickly after the video gained traction, with authorities framing the act not merely as littering, but as an affront to the sanctity of a river revered in Hinduism.

The message was clear: the Ganga is not just a water body, but a site of faith — and actions perceived to violate that sanctity would invite criminal consequences.

Yet, a video from January this year told a different story. It showed what appeared to be sewage being discharged directly into the Ganga from a luxury cruise operating in Varanasi. The visuals sparked outrage and prompted an official inquiry involving the district administration and pollution control authorities.

The conclusion: a “technical lapse”. According to officials, the discharge occurred during maintenance of the vessel’s septic system, when an emergency valve was open and waste flowed into the river.

The action taken was markedly different. The operator was fined Rs 5,000 and issued notices. No FIR was registered. No arrests were made. The contrast is stark — and difficult to ignore.