Making room for the other’s faith

The media’s appetite for sensation — and the nourishment it gets from social media — has produced a landscape where right and wrong, the trivial and the consequential all blur into shrill spectacle. Nothing can remain what it is; it must be turned into clickbait.

Our city Bareilly — usually known for its easygoing, peaceable temperament — hasn’t escaped this churn. For the past few days, a tiny village called Mohammadganj, near Bisharatganj, has been in the headlines. Both the mainstream media and what passes for ‘social’ media have plenty to say. This time, it’s about Friday prayers.

The incident dates back to 16 January. A few residents had gathered inside an empty house belonging to one Haseen Khan to offer Friday prayers. According to accounts, a man named Tejpal barged into the house, filmed the people praying, uploaded the video on social media, and complaints were then lodged with the police claiming that a makeshift madrasa was being run there.

Sub-inspector Anees Ahmed later identified the individuals from the video, registered a case against fifteen people, and arrested 12 of them. Those arrested were produced before the SDM in Aonla and released on bail.

Mohammadganj is a hamlet attached to Bhindaura village. Its population is under a thousand, and only twenty-odd households there are Muslim. People who have lived together here for generations may not know this, but it is astonishing that even the media’s seasoned operators seem unable to tell the difference between a place of worship and a school.

Television debates and newspaper reports are all busy peddling the same narrative: that an empty house was forcibly occupied and turned into a madrasa.