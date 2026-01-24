Madhya Pradesh: Is this the state of the new republic?

On 13 January, a bulldozer moved into Dhaba village and partially demolished a brand new single-storey building. A week later, desks and benches stand forlorn amidst the rubble, as do the boards indicating classrooms One to Eight.

These are the remains of 48-year-old Abdul Naeem’s dream project of running an English-medium school for the children of his village, 80 km from Betul town on the Maharashtra border. He bought the plot of land from his brother, invested his own money to build and furnish the school.

In December 2025, he applied to the Madhya Pradesh school board for recognition and affiliation up to Class Eight. In January, it all came crashing down. Naeem was charged with planning an ‘illegal madrasa’ in this predominantly tribal village which comes under the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996.

The handful of Muslim households who have lived with their Hindu neighbours for close to half-a-century without any acrimony or complaints are aghast.

Abdul Naeem, a reasonably well-to-do villager with land, a hardware store and some shops, was well-settled in Dhaba. The only problem was visiting his wife and three children, who live in a small town 25-30 km away where the children go to school.

With no English-medium schools nearby, several upwardly mobile villagers had opted, like Naeem, to maintain two establishments, commuting between the village and the town where their wives and children live.

The nearest government school is five km away; to attend an ‘English-medium’ school, the children have to travel farther. Naeem himself had a patchy education and had missed learning English. He was determined that his children should not have to suffer the same lack of advantage.

He invested Rs 20 lakh from his own hard-earned money and in December 2025, proudly put up the board announcing S.K. Public School, the only English-medium school within a 25-km radius.