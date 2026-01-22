Congress alleges corruption under BJP rule in MP, seeks CM's removal
State unit writes to PM Modi, demands independent probe into alleged graft in district administration
Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday intensified its attack on the BJP-led state government, writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seeking the removal of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over what it described as widespread corruption and administrative collapse in the state.
State Congress president Jitu Patwari addressed the letter to the Prime Minister, a copy of which was shared with the media. In the letter, Patwari alleged that corruption, financial irregularities and abuse of power had become pervasive across the state administration, particularly at the district level, and that the chief minister had failed to exercise effective control over the system.
“Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav should immediately resign, taking moral responsibility for the serious administrative collapse, as his leadership appears to be eroding control over the state system,” Patwari wrote.
He alleged that governance under the current dispensation was marked by institutional weaknesses that had allowed corruption to flourish.
The Congress leader demanded an independent and impartial investigation into the alleged graft at the district administration level across Madhya Pradesh. He suggested that such an inquiry should either be conducted by a central agency or entrusted to an independent committee, arguing that a credible probe was necessary to restore public confidence in governance and accountability.
The allegations were echoed by Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, who raised the issue on social media platform X. Singhar questioned how ordinary citizens could expect justice when, according to him, officials heading district administrations were allegedly embroiled in “transactions” driven by personal or political interests.
“This is not good governance, but an institutionalised model of corruption,” Singhar alleged, adding that the situation reflected a breakdown of administrative ethics and oversight.
The Congress has accused the BJP government of ignoring repeated complaints and warnings about corruption at the grassroots level and said it would continue to press the issue both politically and administratively. Party leaders indicated that the letter to the Prime Minister was intended to place the allegations formally on record with the Centre and to seek intervention at the highest level.
There was no immediate response from the Madhya Pradesh government or the Bharatiya Janata Party to the allegations. The BJP has, in the past, rejected similar claims by the Congress, asserting that the state government follows a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and takes action whenever wrongdoing is established.
The Congress’s move comes amid intensifying political contestation in Madhya Pradesh, with governance and administrative integrity emerging as key points of confrontation between the ruling party and the opposition.
With PTI inputs