Congress alleges corruption under BJP rule in MP, seeks CM's removal

Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday intensified its attack on the BJP-led state government, writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seeking the removal of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over what it described as widespread corruption and administrative collapse in the state.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari addressed the letter to the Prime Minister, a copy of which was shared with the media. In the letter, Patwari alleged that corruption, financial irregularities and abuse of power had become pervasive across the state administration, particularly at the district level, and that the chief minister had failed to exercise effective control over the system.

“Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav should immediately resign, taking moral responsibility for the serious administrative collapse, as his leadership appears to be eroding control over the state system,” Patwari wrote.

He alleged that governance under the current dispensation was marked by institutional weaknesses that had allowed corruption to flourish.

The Congress leader demanded an independent and impartial investigation into the alleged graft at the district administration level across Madhya Pradesh. He suggested that such an inquiry should either be conducted by a central agency or entrusted to an independent committee, arguing that a credible probe was necessary to restore public confidence in governance and accountability.