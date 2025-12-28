The BJP's intent versus India's apathy

﻿Intent has an ally in apathy. Intent seeks to take ground; apathy will kindly adjust. Intent is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s determination to implement its ideology. The party has the power of government and the backing of a significant number of Indians who want the ideology implemented. This number is actually a minority, as every election has shown. But it is armed with intent.

Apathy is the inability of the rest of us, who are a majority, to resist it. The expectation, even from those who acknowledge the reality and its dangers, is that the problems created by government must be solved by checks and balances. That the Opposition and Parliament and the justice system will manage the problem.

But they have not so far. and this new year we are entering into will show again that they cannot.

To those who are new to this: what does the BJP’s ideology seek? It wants to persecute and harm minority Indians, Muslims and Christians, and that is about it. The ideology has no higher purpose and offers nothing of value other than going after fellow Indians. It exists as hate and expresses itself as hate. This emotion in inexhaustible and can renew itself and always find new ground to fight battles on.

The new year, 2026, will show this as well. In 2025, we continued down a path we took more than a decade ago. Rajasthan became the eighth state to ban marriage between Hindus and Muslims. This happened in September, three months ago. In September 1935, Germany banned marriage between Jews and Christians. These relationships were labelled as “race defilement” (rassenschande), to the horror of the world.