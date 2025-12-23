Ahead of Christmas, Jabalpur church incidents put spotlight on Hindutva fuelled hooliganism

Back-to-back incidents involving right-wing groups entering church premises and leading to violence have surfaced in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, this week, triggering a political controversy ahead of Christmas.

On Monday, tensions escalated at a church located behind Hawabagh Women’s College after allegations of forced religious conversion of visually impaired students. The situation drew wider attention after a video circulated on social media showing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district functionary in a physical altercation with a visually impaired woman inside the church.

According to officials, members of several right-wing organisations, accompanied by BJP district vice-president Anju Bhargava, entered the church premises alleging that visually impaired children were being coerced into conversion. The confrontation intensified inside the church and was captured on mobile phones.

The video shows Bhargava arguing with a visually impaired woman seated inside the church. At one point, Bhargava is seen holding the woman’s face, after which the woman reacts by twisting Bhargava’s arm and repeatedly asking her not to touch her. Others present intervened as the argument escalated, following which police arrived and brought the situation under control.

Police officials said the gathering involved visually impaired students who had been invited for a meal as part of Christmas-related outreach by members of the Christian community. The students, brought from a government-run hostel, told police they had come for lunch and prayers and denied any attempt at forced conversion.

“At this stage, there is no evidence of forced religious conversion. Statements of the students are being recorded,” a senior police officer said, adding that the children were later safely returned.

Right-wing organisations have lodged a complaint questioning how students from a government hostel were taken to a religious site without prior information to authorities. They also alleged that prayers conducted were exclusively Christian and claimed that non-vegetarian food was served at the venue.