Right-wing threat real: Court shifts defamation suits against Dabholkar’s son, scribes

The Bombay High Court has deemed the threat perception expressed by Hamid Dabholkar — son of slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar — and several journalists against the Goa-based right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha as "reasonable and genuine", and has ordered the transfer of defamation cases filed by the group to Maharashtra.

The Sanatan Sanstha had filed defamation suits in 2017 and 2018 at a court in Ponda, Goa — where the organisation is headquartered — against Hamid Dabholkar and a group of journalists. The suits alleged that the defendants had made false and defamatory remarks against the group, tarnishing its image.

In an order dated 3 September, made public on 4 September, Justice N.J. Jamadar permitted the transfer of these cases from Goa to Maharashtra, citing the interests of justice and the safety concerns raised by the defendants.

The petitioners had sought relocation of the trial, stating they feared for their lives if the proceedings remained in Goa, where the Sanstha reportedly has considerable influence.

They pointed to past killings of individuals critical of the group’s ideology, including Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M.M. Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.