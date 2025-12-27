When, and how, did we move from 'merry' and 'happy' to 'safe Christmas'

For the first time in my life, I received several messages wishing me a safe Christmas. Not happy. Not merry. Safe. For seven decades, Christmas greetings in my life have come wrapped in warmth, affection, and familiarity. Never before had safety figured in that vocabulary. Christmas was assumed to be benign, joyous, and universally acceptable—even by those who did not believe in its theology. This year, that assumption collapsed.

By the way, I have always preferred “Happy Christmas” to “Merry Christmas”. Merriment is fleeting, often noisy and indulgent; happiness is deeper, quieter, and rooted in contentment, compassion, and peace. Christmas calls for happiness, not merriment. Alas, many Christians see the two words as synonyms.

On the eve of Christmas, a Malayalam news channel interviewed me on Christmas celebrations in North India. I told the correspondent that such celebrations date back to Akbar the Great, who welcomed Jesuit priests at his court in Fatehpur Sikri in 1580, engaging them in theological dialogue and cultural exchange (Abul Fazl, Akbarnama).

I have been celebrating Christmas for the last seventy years or so. Through wars, the Emergency, riots, assassinations, and pandemics—Christmas never felt unsafe. This time, though I personally faced no threat, the atmosphere created by certain groups was deeply unsettling.

I live very close to a non-Christian senior secondary school. Until last year, the school celebrated Christmas with innocent enthusiasm. Children wore red-and-white caps, sang carols taught patiently by their teachers, and played Santa without knowing or caring about theology or politics.

On December 24, the campus would glow. Christmas stars twinkled, buntings fluttered, and publishing houses set up cheerful stalls. From the balcony of our flat, I watched it all unfold year after year, reassured by the ordinariness of coexistence.

This year, there was silence. No carols. No caps. And no decorations. On Christmas Day, the campus lay fog-covered—literally and metaphorically. Fear had done what no government order ever could.

My unease deepened when I read a statement by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader asking business establishments to stop decorating shops for Christmas because it was “not an indigenous celebration”. By that logic, neither trousers nor neckties should be worn, and no one should drink tea or coffee.

Fortunately for Christians, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25. So the day had to be celebrated—albeit under a different label. Had he been born on December 26, perhaps Christmas itself would have been declared an imported virus. It is a different matter that government employees in several states were deprived of a holiday on Christmas, as at the Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Reports poured in from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha of Hindutva vigilantes storming churches, tearing down decorations, disrupting prayer services, and preventing poor vendors from selling Christmas caps and Santa Claus masks by the roadside.

These were not spontaneous acts of outrage. They were organised, confident, and brazen—performed by people certain that nothing would happen to them.

The most disturbing incident I saw came from Madhya Pradesh. A hefty woman, identified as the district BJP vice-president, was filmed physically attacking a visually challenged girl who was sitting quietly outside a church. She squeezed the girl’s face, interrogated her viciously, and humiliated her in public.

A police constable stood nearby. He did nothing. When the visually challenged girl found the courage to protest, the policeman tried to quieten her, not the aggressor. I do not know what happened to her. Ordinarily, she should have been arrested and sent to jail for attacking a blind girl. She, perhaps, knew that the girl would not be able to recognise her.

The BJP leader was unafraid. She knew she was protected. She was caught on camera, and the video is in the public domain. Yet, she acted as if accountability was an alien concept.

I can understand if someone does not want to celebrate Christmas. That is their right. But what right does anyone have to barge into a church and interrupt people while they are praying?

In one video, two dozen men were herded into a church to shout the Hanuman Chalisa loudly to disrupt the service. Imagine—just imagine—what would have happened if a group of non-Hindus had stormed a temple during puja and started shouting slogans. In another church, a “ferocious” man with a long tilak on his forehead was questioning the priest on immaculate conception, as if the priest could answer how a certain King had four famous sons.

At the other extreme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Christmas service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption near Rashtrapati Bhavan. Television cameras followed dutifully. The visuals were beamed into millions of homes in India and abroad on Christmas Day.

A non-Christian journalist friend asked me why the church authorities welcomed him when his ideological followers were making life miserable for Christians elsewhere. I told him that churches are open to everyone—irrespective of religion, caste, or ethnicity. They cannot be closed selectively. That is Christianity’s strength and vulnerability.

Modi would have noticed something else too: the absence of hierarchy. In a church, anyone can sit anywhere. Of course, he was offered a front seat, as any visiting dignitary would be. But the theology remains the same: all are equal before God.

This reminded me of an incident in Chennai. A journalist friend’s son was getting married. She invited Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Two days before the wedding, the police called with instructions: the Chief Minister must be seated separately, away from the congregation but close to the pulpit.