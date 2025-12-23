District court rejects UP government plea to withdraw Akhlaq lynching case
Trial to continue as court finds no legal basis for prosecution’s application under CrPC; case dates back to 28 September 2015 mob killing in Dadri
A district court in Surajpur, Greater Noida, has rejected the Uttar Pradesh government’s application seeking withdrawal of charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, ruling that the plea lacked any solid legal basis.
The order was passed after hearings held on 22–23 December 2025 on an application filed by the prosecution under Section 321 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). The court dismissed the request, observing that the plea was “baseless and insignificant” and did not merit interference with the ongoing judicial process.
In its order, the court said the application failed to present any substantive legal grounds for withdrawing the case, adding that the proceedings against the accused would continue unaffected.
The case relates to the killing of Mohammad Akhlaq on 28 September 2015 in Bisahda village near Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. According to the prosecution, a mob gathered outside Akhlaq’s house late in the evening following allegations that his family had slaughtered and consumed a missing calf. The situation escalated, and Akhlaq was beaten to death.
Police had registered a case against 19 accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 302 (murder), rioting and criminal intimidation. Of them, 18 were arrested, while one accused later died in custody. Several of the accused are currently out on bail.
Among the key accused are Vishal Rana, son of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, and his brother Shivam Rana.
In October 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government moved the trial court seeking withdrawal of the case, citing reasons such as alleged inconsistencies in witness statements. The arguments echoed grounds earlier raised during bail proceedings. The application was initially listed for hearing on 18 December, before the court heard arguments over two days and rejected the plea.
The family of the deceased has opposed the move to withdraw the case. Akhlaq’s wife has approached the Allahabad High Court, challenging the state government’s decision to seek withdrawal of the prosecution.
The Akhlaq lynching had triggered nationwide debate on mob violence and communal tensions. With the Surajpur court’s order, the trial against the accused will continue.
