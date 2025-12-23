District court rejects UP government plea to withdraw Akhlaq lynching case

A district court in Surajpur, Greater Noida, has rejected the Uttar Pradesh government’s application seeking withdrawal of charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, ruling that the plea lacked any solid legal basis.

The order was passed after hearings held on 22–23 December 2025 on an application filed by the prosecution under Section 321 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). The court dismissed the request, observing that the plea was “baseless and insignificant” and did not merit interference with the ongoing judicial process.

In its order, the court said the application failed to present any substantive legal grounds for withdrawing the case, adding that the proceedings against the accused would continue unaffected.

The case relates to the killing of Mohammad Akhlaq on 28 September 2015 in Bisahda village near Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. According to the prosecution, a mob gathered outside Akhlaq’s house late in the evening following allegations that his family had slaughtered and consumed a missing calf. The situation escalated, and Akhlaq was beaten to death.