Brinda Karat seeks President’s intervention over UP move to withdraw Akhlaq lynching case

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking urgent intervention in the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to withdraw charges against those accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri, a case that had triggered nationwide outrage.

In her letter, Karat alleged that the state government’s attempt to drop the case was “wholly illegal, unjust and politically motivated”, and questioned the role of the Uttar Pradesh Governor in granting permission for the withdrawal.

“The governor has given written permission to the UP government to go ahead with this attempt to subvert the processes of justice, even though the main witness has already given evidence,” she wrote, adding that since governors are appointed by the President, she was compelled to bring the matter to Murmu’s attention.

According to Karat, the state government has filed an affidavit in the Greater Noida district court seeking withdrawal of the case with the Governor’s approval.

Akhlaq was lynched on 28 September 2015 in Bisahada village after an alleged announcement from a temple claimed that he had slaughtered a cow.

He was dragged out of his home and beaten to death, while his son Daanish, who survived the assault, continues to suffer long-term injuries. “Even today, Danish has not fully recovered,” Karat said.