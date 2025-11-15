UP seeks to drop charges in 2015 Dadri lynching case involving Akhlaq’s killing

The Uttar Pradesh government has moved to withdraw charges against all accused in the 2015 Dadri mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, a case that had triggered nationwide outrage and became a defining flashpoint in debates on hate crimes, communal polarisation and mob violence in India.

Additional District Government Counsel Bhag Singh Bhati told PTI on Saturday that the Yogi Adityanath administration has formally sought permission from the Surajpur district court to drop the prosecution.

“A letter has been received from the government regarding the withdrawal of the case against all the accused in the Akhlaq murder case. The application has been submitted before the Surajpur court and will be heard on 12 December,” Bhati said.

Advocate Yusuf Saifi, who represents Akhlaq’s family, said he had not yet been provided official documents related to the move. “I have only heard about it. I will be able to comment after examining the documents before or on the date of the hearing,” he said, adding that the family continues to seek justice nearly a decade after the killing.