India and human rights: The (mis)rule of law

Last month, along with Pakistan and Iraq, India was elected to the UN Human Rights Council from Asia. The UNHRC says it 'is responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe’, which presumably includes inside India as well.

India’s government made much of being elected (as may be expected) and its statement said the election 'reflects India’s unwavering commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms. We look forward to serve this objective during our tenure.’ Yes, of course.

I wanted to focus on a particular case that will illustrate the condition of human rights in India because there is no point talking in abstract terms. India’s conduct on this front should be judged with respect to those whose rights it intentionally violates.

On 22 November, Khurram Parvez marked four years in detention without trial. He sits hundreds of kilometres away from his home in Srinagar, held in Delhi’s Rohini jail, while his wife and two young children wait in Kashmir for a justice system that has refused to move. His imprisonment has become one of the most emblematic examples of how India’s counter-terrorism law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, is being used to silence human rights defenders.

Even in 'New India', Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the most heavily militarised regions in the world. It continues to witness unlawful killings, punitive home demolitions, arbitrary arrests under abusive administrative detention laws, unlawful surveillance, and travel bans. It is a place where people already denied basic rights have been further stripped of dignity.