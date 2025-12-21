Democracy deficit: How India's hasty lawmaking is eroding hard-won rights

On 17 December 2025, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra requested the Lok Sabha to refer the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee For Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill 2025 to the Standing Committee for a thorough review. Opposition MPs said the bill was made available only at 5 p.m. and amendments sought by 5.45 p.m. the same day, leaving little time to read and understand the legislation.

The request was denied, and the bill passed by voice vote on 18 December. MGNREGA, one of our most important laws, has been finished off and we do not really know why.

The trend of passing bills hastily without proper scrutiny has accelerated through the Modi era. In the 14th Lok Sabha (2004–09), 60% of bills were sent to committees; in the 15th Lok Sabha (2009–14), it was 71%. However, this dropped sharply to 25% in Modi’s first tenure as PM, further dipping to 16% in the second stint. The long-standing practice of review by department-related parliamentary standing committees has been overlooked, leading to important legislation being passed without thorough scrutiny.

The dilution of the Right to Information (RTI) Act in 2019, passed without committee scrutiny, resulted in India’s global RTI ranking falling from 2nd to 9th place. Opposition parties also raised concerns about the end of public consultations, a key democratic practice that allows stakeholders to contribute to legislation.

In 2019, Telugu Desam MPs had joined their Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) colleagues to express concern at the ‘hurried passing’ of bills without scrutiny. They wrote that public consultation—in which groups and individuals engaged with particular subjects are invited by legislators to put forward their views on prospective legislations—had also stopped. ‘Public consultation is a long established practice where parliamentary committees scrutinise bills, deliberate, engage and work towards improving the content and quality of the legislation,’ they wrote.