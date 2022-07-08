As with farm laws, Government fails to consult unions on proposed 'Labour Codes'

The four Labour Codes, widely anticipated to come into effect from July 1, 2022, have been delayed till ‘final consultations’ are held, claims the government. Attempts are being made to evolve a consensus, reassured the Union Labour Minister. But apprehensions persist about the exercise to reduce 44 Labour Laws into four codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupational safety.

Most central trade unions have agreed to the codes on wages and social security but they have reservations on the other two codes which they want to be reviewed.

AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur believes that broadly speaking the proposed changes are against the interests of workers. Not only will they have more difficulties in forming a trade union but the codes redefine wages, she points out. Contract labour or contractualisation of work is being promoted, making terms like Gratuity and Bonus etc. redundant.