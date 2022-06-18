SpaceX 'violated' US labour law by abruptly firings employees

SpaceX on Thursday fired employees who wrote an open letter against Musk's behaviour on Twitter, calling it a "frequent source of distraction and embarrassment" for them.



"As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX, every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company. It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values," the SpaceX employees wrote.



According the reports, the the case is successful, "SpaceX could be forced to reinstate the fired employees with back pay".



Recently, the NLRB ordered Musk-run Tesla to reinstate a fired employee with back pay.