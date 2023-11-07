Air pollution: Diwali firecrackers for only 3 hours, orders Bombay HC

In some significant directions, the Bombay High Court on Monday directed that during Diwali festival, firecrackers can be burst only between 7-10 p.m. in view of the heavy air pollution and poor AQI in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Girish Kulkarni have asked all the municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to adhere to the directives to immediately tackle the AQI problem.

The bench was hearing a suo motu PIL pertaining to the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai which has become a matter of huge concern in the past few weeks and seeking remedial measures.

The judges observed that there is a need to make a choice now, either for a disease-free environment or burning fire-crackers to celebrate Diwali.

It urged the state government to take a decision as it has become difficult even to walk on the footpaths with the entire city being affected by air pollution and "we cannot depend only on nature".