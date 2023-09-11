Kejriwal issues directive to ban firecracker licenses ahead of Diwali

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued a directive to the city police against granting licenses for the sale, manufacture or storage of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, which will fall on 11 November this year.

The action is aimed at reducing pollution levels during Diwali as well as the winter season. Rai added that Kejriwal has instructed the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) to impose a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, online sale, and bursting of firecrackers.

"We all celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm. Besides lighting lamps, we also burst crackers, which results in a thick cloud of smoke which engulfs the whole of Delhi the day after Diwali. When the pollution from stubble burning is added to this, the AQI reaches severe levels," the minister said.