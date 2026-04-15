Akola hottest in India as heatwave grips several states
IMD issues alerts across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Karnataka as temperatures soar
Large parts of India are reeling under intense heat, with Akola in Maharashtra emerging as the hottest location in the country after recording a maximum temperature of 44.9°C, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Several regions in Maharashtra, particularly Vidarbha and Marathwada, are experiencing heatwave conditions. Solapur followed closely with 44.7°C, while Parbhani recorded 44.1°C. Amravati and Nandurbar also reported high temperatures of 43.4°C.
Rajasthan is similarly witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures, with Barmer recording 41.6°C and Kota close behind at 41.5°C. Other districts including Jaisalmer, Churu and Chittorgarh have also crossed the 40°C mark, reflecting an early intensification of summer.
Meteorological officials attributed the surge to clear skies and strong solar radiation, with hot winds adding to discomfort, particularly in western parts of Rajasthan. A yellow alert for heatwave conditions has been issued in several districts, with temperatures expected to rise further in the coming days.
In Mumbai, temperatures remained relatively moderate, with the Colaba observatory recording 34.2°C and Santacruz 34.4°C, both slightly above normal.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra, including Marathwada and Vidarbha, while also warning of thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds in these regions over the coming weeks.
Telangana is also bracing for rising temperatures, with heatwave conditions forecast between 14 and 18 April. Maximum temperatures are expected to increase by 2°C to 3°C in the near term.
In Karnataka, hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail for the next five days in coastal districts. Northern interior regions, including Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Kalaburagi, are expected to experience sustained heatwave conditions for up to four days.
Bengaluru is likely to see temperatures climb to around 37°C, with the possibility of evening showers offering limited relief. Meteorologists have cautioned that temperatures across southern states are set to rise gradually over the coming days, urging residents to take necessary precautions.
Despite the intense heat, some areas experienced brief relief in the evening, with light cloud cover and gentle breezes reported in parts of Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar and Nagaur.
With IANS inputs
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