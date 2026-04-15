Akola hottest in India as heatwave grips several states

Large parts of India are reeling under intense heat, with Akola in Maharashtra emerging as the hottest location in the country after recording a maximum temperature of 44.9°C, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Several regions in Maharashtra, particularly Vidarbha and Marathwada, are experiencing heatwave conditions. Solapur followed closely with 44.7°C, while Parbhani recorded 44.1°C. Amravati and Nandurbar also reported high temperatures of 43.4°C.

Rajasthan is similarly witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures, with Barmer recording 41.6°C and Kota close behind at 41.5°C. Other districts including Jaisalmer, Churu and Chittorgarh have also crossed the 40°C mark, reflecting an early intensification of summer.

Meteorological officials attributed the surge to clear skies and strong solar radiation, with hot winds adding to discomfort, particularly in western parts of Rajasthan. A yellow alert for heatwave conditions has been issued in several districts, with temperatures expected to rise further in the coming days.

In Mumbai, temperatures remained relatively moderate, with the Colaba observatory recording 34.2°C and Santacruz 34.4°C, both slightly above normal.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra, including Marathwada and Vidarbha, while also warning of thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds in these regions over the coming weeks.